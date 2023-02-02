Terrorist may have infiltrated Psagot - IDF

A terrorist is believed to have infiltrated the settlement of Psagot in the West Bank, the IDF Home Front Command reported early on Thursday morning.

The military advised all residents to remain in their homes and to lock their doors and windows.

It added that no one should leave their residence until it notifies the public that there is no longer a threat.

All traffic has been closed off from the area until further notice and motorists are advised to stay away from the area.

The Jewish neighborhood of Neveh Ya’acov with the settlement of Psagot in the background (credit: ANAV SILVERMAN)

Alert follows IDF strikes in Gaza

The alert regarding a possible terrorist infiltration coincided with reports of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

The military conducted the strikes after rockets were fired toward Israeli cities in the Gaza envelope, including Sderot, Ivim and Nir Am.