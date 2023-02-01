Rocket fired from Gaza at southern Israel, intercepted - IDF

Rocket sirens sounded in Sderot, Ivim and Nir Am, southern Israel, on Wednesday evening. The IDF later confirmed that it identified one launch from the Gaza Strip that was intercepted by the Iron Dome air-defense system.

Local residents reported hearing a large blast in Sderot shortly after sirens sounded in the Gaza border communities.

The Sderot Municipality released a statement later on Wednesday evening, stressing that no direct hits were reported in the city. Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council also confirmed that no rockets landed within its municipal boundaries.

דיווח ראשוני: הופעלה התרעה בעיר שדרות ובמרחב עוטף עזה. הפרטים בבדיקה — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 1, 2023

