JP Morgan: Israeli judicial reform will affect economy badly

A new report from JP Morgan has found that the risk for investments in Israel is rising in light of the new government’s planned legal overhaul coupled with recent “increased geopolitical tensions” in the country.

“Israel's local markets have seen a flare-up in idiosyncratic risk as increased geopolitical tensions were added to investor concerns over plans for judicial reforms,” the report reads. “The judicial reform has raised concerns regarding institutional strength and the investment climate in the country… Any material deterioration in the institutional strength can have an impact on investment flows, however, the scale and timing of such is difficult to judge.”

The report also referenced concerns surrounding the judicial reform’s potential harm to Israel’s sovereign credit rating, noting that “There may also be downside risk to Israel's sovereign credit rating but we would expect the market impact of that to be limited.”

In mid-January a representative of S&P stated that Israel’s reform “is liable to increase the risk of a reduction of Israel’s credit rating,” due to its likelihood to “weaken key and essential institutions or the system of checks and balances.”

JP Morgan compared Israel’s heightened risk to investors with a similar instance that occurred in Poland. Following the latter’s recent judicial reforms ultimately impacted its attractiveness to investors; JP Morgan has suggested that Israel’s reputation among foreign investors may follow suit.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference about the judicial reform following warnings from many economic experts. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“The judicial reforms can have medium-term investment and growth implications that are hard to quantify. We draw comparisons with Poland's judicial reforms following his election victory in 2015 which appear to have led to some lags in FDI flows, stated the report, reiterating that “Credit rating downgrade is also a risk.”

Others are also drawing parallels with Poland

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Vice President of the Israel Democracy Institute and former Governor of the Bank of Israel Prof. Karnit Flug also drew a parallel between Israel and other nations that have been negatively impacted by the weakening of their legal institutions.

“Look at what happened to Hungary and Poland, and certainly Turkey: we see that a decline in their credit ratings came about, when the process of weakening the judiciary system occurred,” Flug said. “If you look at what's happened to the countries that went the same path, you can also see what happened to their foreign direct investment. After they weakened their institutions their performance in regards to foreign direct investment was much weaker in comparison to other countries.”

“It's not surprising,” she said. “When investors are much less sure about the protection of the rule of law… they're much more reluctant to invest.”