The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

JP Morgan: Israeli judicial reform will affect economy badly

JP Morgan has found that the risk for investments in Israel is rising in light of the new government’s planned legal overhaul.

By YANON SHALOM YITACH/WALLA!
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2023 10:02

Updated: FEBRUARY 3, 2023 10:28
An illustrative image of JP Morgan Chase. (photo credit: FLICKR)
An illustrative image of JP Morgan Chase.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

A new report from JP Morgan has found that the risk for investments in Israel is rising in light of the new government’s planned legal overhaul coupled with recent “increased geopolitical tensions” in the country.

“Israel's local markets have seen a flare-up in idiosyncratic risk as increased geopolitical tensions were added to investor concerns over plans for judicial reforms,” the report reads. “The judicial reform has raised concerns regarding institutional strength and the investment climate in the country… Any material deterioration in the institutional strength can have an impact on investment flows, however, the scale and timing of such is difficult to judge.”

The report also referenced concerns surrounding the judicial reform’s potential harm to Israel’s sovereign credit rating, noting that “There may also be downside risk to Israel's sovereign credit rating but we would expect the market impact of that to be limited.”

In mid-January a representative of S&P stated that Israel’s reform “is liable to increase the risk of a reduction of Israel’s credit rating,” due to its likelihood to “weaken key and essential institutions or the system of checks and balances.”

JP Morgan compared Israel’s heightened risk to investors with a similar instance that occurred in Poland. Following the latter’s recent judicial reforms ultimately impacted its attractiveness to investors; JP Morgan has suggested that Israel’s reputation among foreign investors may follow suit.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference about the judicial reform following warnings from many economic experts. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference about the judicial reform following warnings from many economic experts. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“The judicial reforms can have medium-term investment and growth implications that are hard to quantify. We draw comparisons with Poland's judicial reforms following his election victory in 2015 which appear to have led to some lags in FDI flows, stated the report, reiterating that “Credit rating downgrade is also a risk.”

Others are also drawing parallels with Poland

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Vice President of the Israel Democracy Institute and former Governor of the Bank of Israel Prof. Karnit Flug also drew a parallel between Israel and other nations that have been negatively impacted by the weakening of their legal institutions.

“Look at what happened to Hungary and Poland, and certainly Turkey: we see that a decline in their credit ratings came about, when the process of weakening the judiciary system occurred,” Flug said. “If you look at what's happened to the countries that went the same path, you can also see what happened to their foreign direct investment. After they weakened their institutions their performance in regards to foreign direct investment was much weaker in comparison to other countries.”

“It's not surprising,” she said. “When investors are much less sure about the protection of the rule of law… they're much more reluctant to invest.”



Tags Israel economy JPMorgan Chase International Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by