BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai -Pakistani media

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 08:55

Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf has died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, Pakistani media reported on Sunday.

Pakistan's military confirmed the death of Musharraf, 79, who was pushed from power in 2008. The former army chief had been in self-imposed exile in Dubai.

The chiefs of Pakistan's army, navy, and air force expressed condolences on his death, the public relations wing of the military said.

The former four-star general, who seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999, oversaw rapid economic growth and attempted to usher in socially liberal values in the conservative Muslim country.

Russian missile hits residential building in Ukraine's Kharkiv -mayor
By REUTERS
02/05/2023 09:23 AM
Kinneret water level rises by 3.5cm after rainy weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2023 08:07 AM
Netanyahu lands back in Israel after visit to France - Israeli media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2023 06:22 AM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits offshore Coquimbo, Chile -EMSC
By REUTERS
02/05/2023 03:22 AM
US pauses activity at three airports amid Chinese spy balloon
By REUTERS
02/04/2023 08:49 PM
Suspected terrorist infiltration in two West Bank settlements
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2023 07:30 PM
Five Israelis swept into Yarkon river in two separate incidents
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2023 03:57 PM
Major accident causes power outages in Ukraine's Odesa- PM
By REUTERS
02/04/2023 03:03 PM
US weighs sanctions for Chinese companies over Iran surveillance buildup
By REUTERS
02/04/2023 12:28 PM
Russia says 63 prisoners of war return from Ukrainian captivity
By REUTERS
02/04/2023 09:50 AM
10 Israelis, inc. eight children, injured in southern Israel car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2023 07:38 PM
Chinese spy balloon changed course, floating over central United States
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 07:27 PM
Second air alert sounds in Kyiv on day of EU-Ukraine summit
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 04:55 PM
EU sanctions should aim to stop Russia rebuilding military capability
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 04:27 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Qinghai, China region - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 02:25 PM
