Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf has died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, Pakistani media reported on Sunday.

Pakistan's military confirmed the death of Musharraf, 79, who was pushed from power in 2008. The former army chief had been in self-imposed exile in Dubai.

The chiefs of Pakistan's army, navy, and air force expressed condolences on his death, the public relations wing of the military said.

The former four-star general, who seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999, oversaw rapid economic growth and attempted to usher in socially liberal values in the conservative Muslim country.