The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Washington weighing deploying medium-range missiles to US forces in Japan -Sankei

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 10:47

Washington has suggested deploying medium-range missiles in Japan as part of a plan to bolster defenses against China along the East and South China Seas, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday citing unidentified people involved with US-Japan relations.

The deployment to US forces in Japan may include long-range hypersonic weapons and Tomahawks, the newspaper reported, adding without citing sources that Tokyo is poised to start serious discussion toward accepting the deployment.

Though the location is undecided, the Sankei said Japan was considering the southern island of Kyushu as a possibility. It was not clear from the report whether the Sankei was citing one or multiple sources.

Japan and the United States want to reinforce islands separating the East China Sea from the Western Pacific because they are close to Taiwan - a democratically governed island which China claims as its own territory - and form part of what military planners refer to as the 'First Island Chain' extending down to Indonesia that hems in China's forces.

Russian missile hits residential building in Ukraine's Kharkiv -mayor
By REUTERS
02/05/2023 09:23 AM
Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai -local media
By REUTERS
02/05/2023 08:55 AM
Kinneret water level rises by 3.5cm after rainy weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2023 08:07 AM
Netanyahu lands back in Israel after visit to France - Israeli media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2023 06:22 AM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits offshore Coquimbo, Chile -EMSC
By REUTERS
02/05/2023 03:22 AM
US pauses activity at three airports amid Chinese spy balloon
By REUTERS
02/04/2023 08:49 PM
Suspected terrorist infiltration in two West Bank settlements
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2023 07:30 PM
Five Israelis swept into Yarkon river in two separate incidents
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2023 03:57 PM
Major accident causes power outages in Ukraine's Odesa- PM
By REUTERS
02/04/2023 03:03 PM
US weighs sanctions for Chinese companies over Iran surveillance buildup
By REUTERS
02/04/2023 12:28 PM
Russia says 63 prisoners of war return from Ukrainian captivity
By REUTERS
02/04/2023 09:50 AM
10 Israelis, inc. eight children, injured in southern Israel car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2023 07:38 PM
Chinese spy balloon changed course, floating over central United States
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 07:27 PM
Second air alert sounds in Kyiv on day of EU-Ukraine summit
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 04:55 PM
EU sanctions should aim to stop Russia rebuilding military capability
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 04:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by