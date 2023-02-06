'Democracy, democracy!' activists burst into Knesset law committee

Several young activists burst into the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee session on Monday morning, protesting the proceedings of the judicial reform discussions.

As committee chairman Simcha Rothman began his opening remarks, the activists interrupted by shouting "democracy, democracy, democracy."

"Nothing which is more symbolic of both the conduct of the opposition and the type of 'democracy' that shuts people's mouths," said Rothman. "There is nothing more symbolic of the lack of respect for democracy and the lack of respect for the culture of discussion than what we have seen now, and the rather surprising support that this thuggish behavior received from the opposition representatives."