US sanctions Russian oligarch's associate over sanctions evasion

A federal court in New York unsealed an indictment on Tuesday charging a Russian citizen and US resident with allegedly facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, the US Justice Department said.

Vladimir Voronchenko was accused of participating in a scheme to make over $4 million in US dollar payments to maintain four properties in the United States that were owned by Vekselberg, the US Justice Department said in a statement.