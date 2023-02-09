US cyber-related sanctions target six Russians, one Ukrainian

The Biden administration issued a new batch of Russia-related sanctions over cyber activities, according to a notice posted on the US Department of Treasury website on Thursday.

The sanctions target seven individuals, including six Russians and one Ukrainian, the notice said.

Britain said on Thursday it had sanctioned seven Russian cyber criminals in co-ordinated action with the United States.

"These individuals have been associated with the development or deployment of a range of ransomware strains which have targeted the UK and US," Britain said in a statement.