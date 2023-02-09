The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US Defense Secretary to visit Israel within a month - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 21:15

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Israel within the next month, KAN news reported on Thursday evening.

Meta restores Donald Trump's Facebook page
By REUTERS
02/09/2023 07:55 PM
IDF paratrooper in critical care from drill accident
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
02/09/2023 04:55 PM
Anti-judicial reform protesters block Highway 1
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2023 04:27 PM
Russia may take 'legal action' over claim of US involvement in blasts
By REUTERS
02/09/2023 04:09 PM
Young man found stabbed to death in Jerusalem - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2023 03:45 PM
Stabbing attack thwarted near Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2023 03:31 PM
China says it declined phone call with US over balloon incident
By REUTERS
02/09/2023 11:41 AM
Break the Wave: 12 arrested overnight in West Bank and Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2023 09:10 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes north coast of Papua, Indonesia - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/09/2023 08:52 AM
TikTok promises to ramp up fight against disinformation in EU
By Reut Levy
02/09/2023 08:28 AM
Russian parliament head: Nord Stream blast report enough for int'l probe
By REUTERS
02/09/2023 07:42 AM
Musk says Twitter access in Turkey will be re-enabled shortly
By REUTERS
02/09/2023 02:11 AM
Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of US users
By REUTERS
02/09/2023 12:15 AM
Several injuries reported in Beersheba apartment fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2023 10:01 PM
Blinken says loss of life from earthquake in Turkey, Syria 'shocking'
By REUTERS
02/08/2023 09:01 PM
