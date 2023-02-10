The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine's Zelensky: We still have to work to get arms we need

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 19:41

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Ukraine had secured important understandings and "good signals" during his tour of European capitals but more work was needed to get the weapons his country needed.

"London, Paris, Brussels -- everywhere I spoke these past few days about how to strengthen our soldiers. There are very important understandings and we received good signals," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"This concerns long-range missiles and tanks and the next level of our cooperation. But we have to continue to work on this."

It was the joint task of Ukrainians, he said, to "take everything that was said and agreed and transform it into concrete supplies, concrete documents, concrete new lines of cooperation."

Paris man fires shots from balcony, police cordon off area
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 07:37 PM
Turkey hit by Magnitude 5 earthquake days after 2 quakes kill 20,000
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2023 07:25 PM
Threats against three senior journalists, Police investigates
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/10/2023 07:21 PM
Slovakia can start talks on sending MIG-29 jets to Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 07:19 PM
UN envoy condemns terror attack, calls Ramot a settlement
By Walla!
02/10/2023 06:39 PM
FBI searching Pence's home in classified documents probe
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 06:30 PM
Syrian govt approves humanitarian aid delivery across frontlines
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 04:57 PM
Spain detects atypical BSE in cow, WOAH says
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 04:02 PM
Israel to send Turkey 60 tons of humanitarian aid, medicine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2023 03:58 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky took part in meeting on Olympics, Lithuania says
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 03:26 PM
Top Chinese official meets Taiwan's senior opposition leader
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 01:13 PM
High Court orders Netanyahu, A-G to respond to calls for impeachment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2023 11:58 AM
Ukraine says two Russian missiles crossed into Romania and Moldova
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 11:46 AM
Russian court sentences former governor to 22 years in prison - TASS
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 11:38 AM
Syria's Assad visits Aleppo hospital in first trip to quake-hit area
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 11:16 AM
