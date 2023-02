Seven people were injured, including a woman who was in serious condition, in a collision between two cars on Route 241 at Urim intersection near Ofakim on Saturday evening.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated 7 injured people to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, among them a 55-year-old woman in serious condition, one 18-year-old in moderate condition and five people with light injuries.