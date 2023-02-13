The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Teenager rescued from rubble in Turkey 182 hours after quake

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 16:32

- Rescuers pulled an alive 13-year-old out from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey's southern Hatay province on Monday, Reuters footage showed, more than a week after a devastating earthquake struck.

The teenager held a rescuer's hand as he was placed on a stretcher, head braced, and covered for warmth, before he was moved into an ambulance.

With hopes of finding many more survivors in the rubble fast fading, the combined death toll in Turkey and neighboring Syria from last Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake rose above 37,000 and looked set to keep increasing.

ZAKA rescue mission returns to Israel from Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 05:14 PM
Likud ministers Miri Regev, Eli Cohen resign from Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 04:32 PM
US denies flying balloons over China -White House's Kirby
By REUTERS
02/13/2023 03:00 PM
Lebanon sends back Israeli who crossed border in January
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 02:43 PM
IDF sting thwarts attempt at smuggling NIS 2.3m. worth of drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 02:24 PM
Lapid at judicial reform protest: 'They hear us and they're scared'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 01:30 PM
IDF forces arrest terrorists who killed soldier last year
By Walla!
02/13/2023 06:35 AM
Sirens activated in Ruchama
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 04:40 AM
Sirens activated in Sderot, Ivim and Nir Am
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 04:15 AM
US calls on Syria and all parties to allow aid in
By REUTERS
02/13/2023 12:59 AM
Father of Bnei Brak terrorist sentenced to 14 months in prison - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 10:10 PM
IDF rescue team to return from Turkey, concluding Operation Olive Branch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 06:01 PM
US officials believe flying objects over Alaska and Canada were balloons
By REUTERS
02/12/2023 04:42 PM
Israel Police detain man for trying to shoot, run over cats
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/12/2023 03:07 PM
Israel Police arrest man amid security warning near Kafr Yasif
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 01:19 PM
