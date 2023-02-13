Teenager rescued from rubble in Turkey 182 hours after quake

- Rescuers pulled an alive 13-year-old out from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey's southern Hatay province on Monday, Reuters footage showed, more than a week after a devastating earthquake struck.

The teenager held a rescuer's hand as he was placed on a stretcher, head braced, and covered for warmth, before he was moved into an ambulance.

With hopes of finding many more survivors in the rubble fast fading, the combined death toll in Turkey and neighboring Syria from last Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake rose above 37,000 and looked set to keep increasing.