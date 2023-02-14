The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Swiss police cordon off parliament in Bern due to suspicious car, man

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 17:18

wiss police have sealed off the area around the parliament building in the capital Bern on Tuesday and asked people not to go near it due to a suspicious man and car.

"We are currently in operation in Bern due to the suspicious behaviour of man who has been stopped," Bern cantonal police said in a tweet.

"Because of a car close to the Bundesplatz, the square and surrounding streets are currently closed for safety reasons. This applies to public transport as well," the police added, referring to the square outside the Swiss parliament building.

Several buildings have been evacuated, the police said, adding they were asking the public to avoid the area.

 

By REUTERS
02/14/2023 05:03 PM
Israel suspects cyber company violated corruption laws
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2023 05:02 PM
Bill to revoke terrorist citizenship over PA pay to head to Knesset
By MICHAEL STARR
02/14/2023 04:54 PM
Romania detects suspicious weather balloon in its airspace, ministry says
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 04:28 PM
Bill revoking citizenship for pay-for-slay terrorists reaches final vote
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2023 04:23 PM
Knesset subcommittee extends Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline confidentiality
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2023 04:12 PM
Japan Defense Ministry 'strongly suspects' Chinese surveillance balloons
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 04:00 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 03:42 PM
Norway to send 8 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 01:37 PM
Israeli gets attacked in east Jerusalem's Kalandiya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2023 11:08 AM
Russian warship with hypersonic missiles arrives in South Africa
By MICHAEL STARR
02/14/2023 10:58 AM
People shout 'shame' as Silman speaks at Haaretz climate conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2023 10:40 AM
China's President Xi will hold talks with Iranian President Raisi
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 10:24 AM
White Helmets say search efforts for survivors in Syria about to end
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 09:33 AM
Prison guard detained for allegedly smuggling cellphone to prisoner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2023 09:08 AM
