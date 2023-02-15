The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 17:50

Senior World Health Organization officials asked Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to open more border crossing with Turkey to get aid to areas of northern Syria hit by powerful earthquakes, the head of WHO said on Wednesday.

"We requested that he (Assad) allow additional cross-border access points, which he indicated he was open to," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.

"On Monday, two more cross border points were opened, allowing convoys from Turkey into the northwest of the Syrian Arab Republic."

Ukraine says Russians mounting constant attacks, situation is tense
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 07:39 PM
Buffalo mass shooting gunman sentenced to life without parole
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 07:09 PM
Police arrest Jerusalem ramming attack terrorist's relative
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
02/15/2023 05:47 PM
Six Russian balloons spotted over Kyiv, most shot down - officials
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 05:27 PM
National Insurance Institute aims to improve after withholding pension
By MATAN VASSERMAN/MAARIV
02/15/2023 05:11 PM
EU drugs regulator expects to implement annual COVID shots
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 04:02 PM
At least 39 migrants dead in Panama after bus crash
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 03:36 PM
Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 03:06 PM
UK and European powers send Ukraine military aid through global fund
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 02:44 PM
NATO will bolster protection of vital undersea infrastructure
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 02:15 PM
Car crash kills one, injures three near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2023 02:13 PM
Mass brawl erupts in Beersheba hospital, six arrested
By Walla!
02/15/2023 02:00 PM
Shipwreck off of Libyan coast leaves 73 presumed dead
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 01:48 PM
Ukraine claims to have repelled Russian assaults in Luhansk region
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 11:48 AM
Jordan's FM visits Damascus for first time since Syrian conflict started
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 11:09 AM
