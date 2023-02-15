Operation Olive Branch medical team returns home to Israel

Members of the IDF medical delegation, which was part of Israel's Operation Olive Branch in Turkey, completed its assignment and returned to Israel on Wednesday.

The medical delegation embarked on its mission on February 8, following the deadly earthquake that devastated southern Turkey. The delegation assisted in reopening a hospital in the city of Kahramanmaras and provided medical care to wounded in the area.

The delegation consisted of approximately 150 doctors, nurses, surgeons, anesthetists, X-ray technicians, laboratory technicians, paramedics and medical logistics personnel. Additionally, there were representatives from MDA and the Health Ministry among other organizations.

During the delegation's seven days in Turkey, they assisted over 470 people who were wounded in the earthquake. Of these, approximately 150 were children.

The delegation also provided care to Syrian citizens who were in Turkey at the time of the earthquake.