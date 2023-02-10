The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

IDF aid workers re-open hospital to treat wounded after Turkey earthquake

Approximately 140 doctors and nurses are working at the hospital, including paramedics and medical logistics personnel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 10:21
The IDF's aid operation sets up inside a Turkish hospital in order to treat those wounded in the deadly earthquakes, February 10, 2023. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF's aid operation sets up inside a Turkish hospital in order to treat those wounded in the deadly earthquakes, February 10, 2023.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF medical aid mission Operation Olive Branch in Turkey began on Friday to provide medical assistance at a local hospital in the city of Kahramanmaras.

The delegation assisted in the reopening of a local hospital after it had been abandoned during the earthquake, and is set to provide medical treatment to injured in the area.

Using equipment and medical devices from Israel, the members of the delegation used the hospital's emergency rooms and emergency medicine, intensive care and operating rooms.

Approximately 140 doctors and nurses are working at the hospital, including a pharmacist, an X-ray technician, a laboratory technician, paramedics and medical logistics personnel.

Israel's medical aid

The IDF's aid operation sets up inside a Turkish hospital in order to treat those wounded in the deadly earthquakes, February 10, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) The IDF's aid operation sets up inside a Turkish hospital in order to treat those wounded in the deadly earthquakes, February 10, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Israeli medical aid delegation is headed by the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Lt.-Col. Dr. Tomer Koller.

Some of the members of the delegation are doctors and nurses who were recruited in the reserve service. There are also representatives from MDA, United Hatzalah, the Health Ministry and other organizations.

The death toll in Turkey

A major earthquake struck Turkey and neighboring Syria on Sunday, killing more than 21,000 people.

Cold, hunger and despair gripped hundreds of thousands of people left homeless in the middle of winter by the region's deadliest earthquake in decades.



Tags Turkey hospital earthquake Israel emergency aid emergency
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 20,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by