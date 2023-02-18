The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Estonia to order munitions in one of its largest military purchases

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 12:27

Estonia is set to order a "significant quantity" of so-called loitering munitions, to be delivered in 2024 to increase the distance of its attacks, defence ministry said on Saturday.

The NATO and European Union member said on Feb. 8 it believed Russia still had the strength to exert "credible military pressure" on the Baltic region, where the security risk has risen for the medium and long-term.

The loitering munitions, also called "kamikaze drones", cruise towards their target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact.

The purchase of an unspecified number, set to be one of the largest in Estonia's history, is expected to be concluded this quarter.

It is being made "in order to significantly increase (Estonian) indirect fire capability as a consequence of Russian aggression", the defence ministry said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated on Thursday the United States was ready to defend the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania if required, and will keep its military presence in the region.

Israeli delegation expelled from African Union conference hall
By Barak Ravid/Walla
02/18/2023 12:58 PM
EU aims to team up with defense industry to speed up ammunition output
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 12:25 PM
Poland ready to support Ukraine with MiG jets if broader coalition forms
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 11:57 AM
Finland wants to join NATO at the same time as Sweden - PM Marin
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 11:36 AM
A child, two other people rescued in Turkey 296 hours after quake
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 11:07 AM
North Korea fires a ballistic missile, South Korea says
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 11:03 AM
Earthquake with magnitude 3.3 felt in Israel
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/18/2023 10:29 AM
White House to hold talks with Taiwan officials in Washington - FT
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 09:05 AM
US ends search of two objects shot down in February
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 06:04 AM
White House: Wagner Group has suffered over 30,000 casualties in Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/17/2023 09:20 PM
Two explosive devices found in Or Yehuda, criminal activity suspected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2023 08:19 PM
Latin American governments 'profoundly worried' by settlement expansion
By REUTERS
02/17/2023 07:41 PM
Baby in stroller injured in ATV accident in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2023 06:18 PM
US concludes Chinese balloon recovery efforts off South Carolina
By REUTERS
02/17/2023 05:59 PM
Tires set alight as hundreds riot along Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2023 05:47 PM
