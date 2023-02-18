The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Police establishing team to examine incitement against elected officials

The team is made up of police officers in various positions in the field of cybercrime and cyber in cooperation with other law enforcement and security organizations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 19:54

Updated: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 21:16
View of the Eilat Police headquarters, in Southern Israel, April 21, 2022 (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90)
View of the Eilat Police headquarters, in Southern Israel, April 21, 2022
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90)

Israel police are establishing a new team to examine incitement made against elected officials, Hebrew media reported on Saturday.

The decision was made in light of an increase in violent discourse on social media, which includes content that is under suspicion of inciting violence against public figures, a police spokesperson said.

The team is made up of police officers in various positions in the field of cybercrime and cyber in cooperation with other law enforcement and security organizations.

Police Commissioner's statements

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai stated that: "Israel Police respects and allows the freedom of protest in a democratic country, but at the same time practices zero tolerance towards anyone who takes part in the violent discourse that is increasing on social media.

"Police will not allow violent discourse or any publication that incites violence and harm to public figures or any person. Let every person know that their choice of words can lead to violence against public figures, leaders of public opinion and ordinary citizens.

Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at a special committee in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 14, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at a special committee in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 14, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Israel Police invests a lot of resources and skilled and professional manpower to deal with this phenomenon that has recently been increasing, all with the aim of preventing a situation where words, God forbid, translate into physical harm."

"Israel Police invests a lot of resources and skilled and professional manpower to deal with this phenomenon that has recently been increasing, all with the aim of preventing a situation where words, God forbid, translate into physical harm."

Kobi Shabtai


Tags Israel Police Politics violence social media
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Jerusalem attack: 8-year-old dies day after brother killed, father in serious condition

Rescue and Police at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by