Israel police are establishing a new team to examine incitement made against elected officials, Hebrew media reported on Saturday.

The decision was made in light of an increase in violent discourse on social media, which includes content that is under suspicion of inciting violence against public figures, a police spokesperson said.

The team is made up of police officers in various positions in the field of cybercrime and cyber in cooperation with other law enforcement and security organizations.

Police Commissioner's statements

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai stated that: "Israel Police respects and allows the freedom of protest in a democratic country, but at the same time practices zero tolerance towards anyone who takes part in the violent discourse that is increasing on social media.

"Police will not allow violent discourse or any publication that incites violence and harm to public figures or any person. Let every person know that their choice of words can lead to violence against public figures, leaders of public opinion and ordinary citizens.

Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at a special committee in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 14, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Israel Police invests a lot of resources and skilled and professional manpower to deal with this phenomenon that has recently been increasing, all with the aim of preventing a situation where words, God forbid, translate into physical harm."