China's top diplomat arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 09:46

Updated: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 09:56
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022.
China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, has arrived in Moscow for talks on a possible peace plan for Ukraine, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday.

"The main purpose of his trip is to increase the role of Beijing in the Ukrainian settlement," Kommersant said.

At the annual Munich Security Conference, Wang accused the United States of violating international norms with "hysterical" behavior.

Wang reiterated a call for dialog and suggested European countries "think calmly" about how to end the war.

American involvement

China will never accept the United States pointing fingers at Sino-Russia relations, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular news briefing on Monday.

"China's comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation is based on non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties, which is within sovereignty of two independent countries," said ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in response to a question on a meeting between China's top diplomat Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the weekend.



Tags United States Russia China US-China relations Ukraine-Russia War
