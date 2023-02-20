China's top diplomat arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, has arrived in Moscow for talks on a possible peace plan for Ukraine, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday.

"The main purpose of his trip is to increase the role of Beijing in the Ukrainian settlement," Kommersant said.

At the annual Munich Security Conference, Wang accused the United States of violating international norms with "hysterical" behavior.

Wang reiterated a call for dialog and suggested European countries "think calmly" about how to end the war.

American involvement

China will never accept the United States pointing fingers at Sino-Russia relations, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular news briefing on Monday.

"China's comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation is based on non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties, which is within sovereignty of two independent countries," said ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in response to a question on a meeting between China's top diplomat Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the weekend.