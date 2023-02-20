The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Blinken, in Turkey, backs speedy Nordics accession to NATO

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 10:22

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday Washington strongly supports Sweden and Finland's quick NATO accession given steps they have already taken, even as his Turkish counterpart stressed the need for more concrete steps.

"The United States has strong support for the Nordic accession as quickly as possible... Sweden and Finland's NATO expansion is not a bilateral issue," Blinken said in a joint news conference with Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

Cavusoglu, alongside Blinken, said all parties in the aliance must convince Sweden in particular to take more action to address Ankara's concerns and win its support for the bid.

Delivering ammunition to Ukraine could determine outcome of war
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 11:22 AM
Turkey says not exporting items that can be used in Russia war effort
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 10:36 AM
EU to include Iranian judges on sanctions list
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 10:32 AM
Blinken says US will back quake-hit Turkey 'for as long as it takes'
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 09:59 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest 19 terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2023 09:43 AM
Iran denies enriching uranium above 60%
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 07:32 AM
Jerusalem bombing terrorist's house to be demolished
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2023 06:15 AM
Australian university professor taken hostage in Papua New Guinea
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 02:38 AM
North Korean leader's sister warns against increased presence of US
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 12:14 AM
IAEA says in discussions with Iran after report of enrichment
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 11:09 PM
IDF arrests man trying to cross Gaza border into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2023 10:15 PM
Israel to deny Jewish entry to Temple Mount during Ramadan - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2023 09:51 PM
Turkey's death toll exceeds 41,000 after earthquakes
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 09:37 PM
United States to provide $100m. more for Turkey, Syria quake aid
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 06:25 PM
IDF foils arms smuggling from Lebanese border into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2023 05:59 PM
