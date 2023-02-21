Belarus says Ukraine army groups massed at border, risking its security

Belarus said on Tuesday that there was a significant grouping of Ukrainian troops massed near its border and warned that this posed a threat to its security.

"At present, a significant grouping of the Ukrainian army is concentrated in the immediate vicinity of the Belarusian-Ukrainian section of the state border," the defence ministry said in a post on Telegram.

"The probability of armed provocations, which can escalate into border incidents, has been high for a long time," it said.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the situation at the border.