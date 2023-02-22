Czechs have sent 89 tanks, hundreds of heavy machinery to Ukraine -PM

The Czech Republic has supplied hundreds of pieces of heavy military equipment to Ukraine over the past year including 89 tanks, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden.

Detailing for the first time the extent of Czech supplies, coming under cooperation of the state and the private sector, Fiala said the country has shipped 226 fighting and armored infantry vehicles, 38 howitzers, 33 multiple rocket launchers, six air defense systems and four helicopters.