BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine-China meeting 'would be desirable' - Zelensky

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 16:59

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he had not seen any Chinese plan for ending Russia's war on Ukraine, but that "it would be desirable" for Chinese and Ukrainian representatives to meet.

He said on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine that Kyiv had already communicated the desire for such a meeting.

"We would like to meet with China," he said during a news briefing in Kyiv with visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. "This is in the interests of Ukraine today."

China's top diplomat has said Beijing will set out its position on settling the Ukraine conflict through political means in a document that will reference principles from the United Nations' founding charter and take into account territorial integrity, sovereignty and security concerns.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to deliver a "peace speech" on the February 24 anniversary of Moscow's invasion.

Zelensky said he had heard only "general things" about China's proposals through Ukrainian diplomats, but that it was encouraging that China was considering brokering peace.

Four Ramla teachers given sentenced to prison for toddler abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 04:36 PM
Ukrainian shelling kills three ambulance workers
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 03:56 PM
Brazil downpours leave at least 49 killed, death toll expected to rise
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 03:41 PM
Suspect confesses to killing Polina Weisman over financial dispute
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 03:31 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Salta, Argentina
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 03:28 PM
Three children lightly injured in West Bank rock throwing incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 03:18 PM
Israel Police disarm explosive hidden in Rosh Ha'ayin playground
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 02:28 PM
EU Commission staff told to remove TikTok from phones, EU industry chief
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 12:49 PM
Germany concerned by civilian casualties in West Bank clash - ministry
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 12:34 PM
Czech government agrees further military aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 11:49 AM
Indictment filed against 13-year-old who murdered Border Police officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 10:18 AM
Russia possibly preparing for offensive in eastern Ukraine's Vuhledar
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 09:14 AM
Guards thwart stabbing at entrance to Ma'ale Adumim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 07:45 AM
IDF intercepts rocket attack on Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 04:03 AM
IDF intercepts rocket attack on Sderot and neighboring towns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 04:01 AM
