Israelis protest settler pogrom in Huwara, block Tel Aviv main roads

Demonstrators in Tel Aviv protested on Monday evening against the violence committed by settlers in the West Bank town of Huwara the previous evening following a terror attack on Sunday which resulted in the deaths of two Israelis from the Har Bracha settlement.

Hillel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv, two brothers from the Har Bracha settlement in Samaria were laid to rest at the Mt. Herzl military cemetery on Monday afternoon.

Walla! reported that a boy riding an electric scooter tried to rip a Palestinian flag out of the hands of one protestor; he was caught by police. It was also reported that one person sprayed protestors with pepper spray.

The following streets were blocked for vehicles to pass through during the protests: