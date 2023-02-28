A Trump administration policy that allowed companies to ship some US technology below the “5G level” to China’s blacklisted telecommunications equipment maker Huawei is “under assessment,” a key US official said on Tuesday.

“A licensing rule of the previous administration still stands for Huawei that allows things below 5G, below cloud level, to go, and I will say that all those things are under assessment,” US Commerce Department official Alan Estevez, who oversees export control policy, said at a Congressional hearing.