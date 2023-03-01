Judicial reform protesters break into INSS conference

Judicial reform protesters broke into the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) annual conference on Wednesday morning, the Jerusalem Post has learned.

Security guards entered the conference hall to remove them, leading to a scuffle between the protesters and the security team.

In an attempt to restore order, INSS director Manuel Trajtenberg addressed the protesters, telling them that "if you disrupt this conference and we cannot debate these important issues, then they [the government promoting judicial overhaul] have won."