Judicial reform protesters break into INSS conference

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 09:33

Judicial reform protesters broke into the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) annual conference on Wednesday morning, the Jerusalem Post has learned.

Security guards entered the conference hall to remove them, leading to a scuffle between the protesters and the security team. 

In an attempt to restore order, INSS director Manuel Trajtenberg addressed the protesters, telling them that "if you disrupt this conference and we cannot debate these important issues, then they [the government promoting judicial overhaul] have won."

Erdogan indicates Turkey elections to be held on May 14
By REUTERS
03/01/2023 11:47 AM
Iran expels two German diplomats
By REUTERS
03/01/2023 11:44 AM
Russian corporations permitted to purchase anti-drone systems
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2023 11:23 AM
Hungarian President pushes for Finland, Sweden to join NATO
By REUTERS
03/01/2023 11:00 AM
Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during demonstration
By REUTERS
03/01/2023 10:57 AM
Russia launches first suicide drone strikes in almost two weeks
By MICHAEL STARR
03/01/2023 10:31 AM
Six settlers arrested in West Bank for involvement in Huwara riot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2023 08:03 AM
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Kimbe, Papua New Guinea
By REUTERS
03/01/2023 07:58 AM
China-flagged cargo ship sinks off Russia's Sakhalin island
By REUTERS
03/01/2023 07:29 AM
US State Department approves potential sale of Javelin missiles to UK
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 10:31 PM
McConnell calls for higher US defense spending over the next year
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 10:00 PM
China’s TikTok is a threat, US official says
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 08:46 PM
US policy allowing some US tech shipments to China’s Huawei
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 07:04 PM
US defense official does not foresee significant Russian gains
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 06:45 PM
China’s blacklisted Spacety allegedly shared satellite images
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 06:29 PM
