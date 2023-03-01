The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
IDF apprehend suspects who carried out killing of American-Israeli

The security forces entered Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the Jordan Valley earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 13:20

Updated: MARCH 1, 2023 14:45
Israeli soldiers patrol near Beit HaArava, an Israeli settlement and kibbutz in the West Bank, located near the Dead Sea and Jericho at the eponymous Beit HaArava Junction (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers patrol near Beit HaArava, an Israeli settlement and kibbutz in the West Bank, located near the Dead Sea and Jericho at the eponymous Beit HaArava Junction
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Two suspects who were involved in the shooting attack in Jericho that killed the late Elan Ganeles on Monday were arrested by Israeli security forces on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the terrorists was shot while trying to escape. His status is unclear in terms of how serious his injuries are.

The IDF captured the suspects in a joint operation with the Shin Bet and Border Police.

The statement said that Shin Bet intelligence led to locating the terror cell, including finding a variety of terror weaponry.

The security forces entered Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the Jordan Valley earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

Israeli security forces guard at the scene of a shooting attack in Bet Ha'Arava Junction, in the Jordan Valley, February 27, 2023. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90) Israeli security forces guard at the scene of a shooting attack in Bet Ha'Arava Junction, in the Jordan Valley, February 27, 2023. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised the bust saying "anyone who tries to harm us, is forfeiting his own life."

The victim

Ganeles was killed on Monday near the Beit HaArava Junction on Highway 90 in the Jordan Valley. Ganeles' funeral will take place in Israel and his family will return to Connecticut to sit shiva, according to an announcement by the Young Israel of West Hartford.

Palestinian media has reported an exchange of fire between IDF and Palestinian forces in the camp, with multiple Palestinians reportedly wounded.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised the security forces for catching the "criminal terrorists" and showing that Israel's "long arm" will always bring such persons to justice.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



