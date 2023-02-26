Shin Bet, Ben-Gvir battle over unsealing Palestinian terrorist's house

The Shin Bet and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir were at loggerheads on Sunday over the Israel Security Agency's recommendation to unseal the house of a terrorist who killed three Israelis earlier in February.

According to the Shin Bet, weeks of intensive probing led to the conclusion that the residence should not be demolished and should never have been sealed as it was on February 12.

The agency said this was because the terrorist, Hossein Karaka, a 31-year-old resident of the Isawiya neighborhood of east Jerusalem, was psychologically unstable, that his family may have taken some actions to try to dissuade him from perpetrating terror and generally disconnecting the residence from his terror actions.

This is a revision of the early analysis of the Shin Bet, which supported the government's determination that there were enough connections between the terrorist and his family to penalize the family as well by demolishing their home.

As such, the Shin Bet sent its recommendation to the IDF Home Front Command and the Justice Ministry.

Rescue and Police at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir goes against Shin Bet's recommendation

At some point, Ben-Gvir learned of the recommendation and leaked his opposition and that he was ordering the police not to carry out any order to unseal the terrorist's house, as first reported by Channel 12.

However, the Jerusalem Post understands that the Shin Bet never asked Ben-Gvir, nor it is clear that he has any authority over the issue and some might view his public order to the police as merely seeking to score political points.

In the Channel 12 report, Ben-Gvir disagreed with the Shin Bet's conclusion that the family did not know about their son's terrorist intentions - though it is unclear what he would know beyond what the Shin Bet knows.

The terrorist attack in Jerusalem

In the terror incident, two children and a young man were killed and four others were injured in a terrorist ramming attack near the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem.

An off-duty police officer and other officers who arrived at the scene quickly after the attack shot the terrorist.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided shortly after the attack to seal and demolish Karaka's home, expressing his condolences to the families of the victims.

The terrorist had recently been released from a psychiatric hospital.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.