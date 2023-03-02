The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Three Palestinian children killed in Shuafat car crash

The children, aged 3, 4 and 8, were severely injured in a car crash in Shuafat and their deaths were confirmed a short time later. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 08:36

Updated: MARCH 2, 2023 09:33
SMOKE RISES from the Shuafat refugee camp on Sunday. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
SMOKE RISES from the Shuafat refugee camp on Sunday.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Three children from Shuafat were admitted to hospitals in Jerusalem in critical condition on Thursday morning, according to a report from the Jerusalem Police Spokesperson. 

The children, aged 3, 4 and 8, were severely injured in a car crash in Shuafat and their deaths were confirmed a short time later. 

According to United Hatzalah citing eyewitnesses, the children were hit by a car while they were walking next to a school. 

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Ahmad Shehada and Baha Sadir who were among the first responders at the scene recounted: "When we arrived at the scene, eyewitnesses told us that the children had been hit by a car. It was a very tragic scene for us to behold. All three children were in critical condition. We provided initial treatment and brought them to a red crescent ambulance which transported them to the checkpoint.

"From there, they were taken to Hadassah Har Hatzofim and Shaare Zedek Hospitals for further care. We were told shortly thereafter that all three of the children succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead in the hospital."

This is a developing story.



Tags East Jerusalem united hatzalah Car Crash
