Syrian media claims that Israel made strikes against Aleppo airport

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 01:48

Updated: MARCH 7, 2023 02:10

Syrian media are reporting a series of explosions in the north. It is currently believed that the explosions are an attack on Iranian militia targets at an airport in Aleppo. 

It has also been reported that the air defense system was activated against missiles.

Some Syrian sources are claiming that the attack on Aleppo's airport was done by Israel.

The Syrian news channel that originally reported Israeli involvement has now added that a runway at the airport was shut down and that no injuries have been reported.

