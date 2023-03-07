Syrian media are reporting a series of explosions in the north. It is currently believed that the explosions are an attack on Iranian militia targets at an airport in Aleppo.

It has also been reported that the air defense system was activated against missiles.

Some Syrian sources are claiming that the attack on Aleppo's airport was done by Israel.

هجوم اسرائيلي مصدره البحر الابيض المتوسط بصواريخ كروز استهدفت مطار النيرب ومحيطه في محافظة حلب.المواقع المستهدفة تابعة للحرس الثوري الايراني. pic.twitter.com/hi1bwedeoX — رائد الحامد (@RAEDELHAMID) March 6, 2023

The Syrian news channel that originally reported Israeli involvement has now added that a runway at the airport was shut down and that no injuries have been reported.