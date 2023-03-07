The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
12 US senators support giving Commerce Secretary powers to ban TikTok

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 16:00

A bipartisan group of 12 US senators will introduce legislation Tuesday that would give Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats, Senator Mark Warner said.

"I think it is a national security threat," Warner said on CNBC, adding the bill would give Raimondo "the ability to do a series of mitigation up to and including banning" TikTok.

The group led by Warner and Republican Senator John Thune includes Democrats Tammy Baldwin, Joe Manchin, Michael Bennett, Kirsten Gillibrand and Martin Heinrich along with Republicans Deb Fischer, Jerry Moran, Dan Sullivan, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, Warner's office said.

Explosion kills 15 in crowded Bangladesh market
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 03:35 PM
IDF reserve fighter pilots agree to report for training, hold talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 03:28 PM
Poland to send 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 01:56 PM
Four Russian cruise missile warships on standby in Black Sea
By MICHAEL STARR
03/07/2023 01:31 PM
Lebanon says it's regaining UN voting rights after paying dues
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 01:02 PM
North Korea says South Korea fired artillery rounds near border
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 12:43 PM
Israeli gov't employee arrested on suspicion of embezzlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 12:16 PM
United States is 'invisible hand' driving Ukraine conflict - Russia
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:52 AM
'Terrorists' behind attempted sabotage at air field base detained
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:49 AM
Russian sentences founder of opposition social media channel
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:40 AM
Break the Wave: Three Palestinians arrested in the West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 09:46 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines -EMSC
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 08:19 AM
China fully respects Middle East countries as masters of own affairs
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 06:13 AM
China says Ukraine crisis driven by 'invisible hand'
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 05:14 AM
China says will resolutely defend its national sovereignty
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 04:22 AM
