Rocket sirens sound in Gaza envelope following Jenin raid

Rocket sirens were sounded in the Gaza border communities early on Wednesday morning. An IDF spokesperson said the details are currently under investigation.

The incident followed an IDF raid on Tuesday in which six Palestinians were killed - including Hamas operative Abdel Fattah Hussain Harusha, the terrorist who killed Hillel and Ya'acov Yaniv in a shooting attack in Huwara last week - and 26 were wounded.

Harusha had recently been released from prison after spending eight months there for his part in a conspiracy to plan a terror attack.

The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday that Israeli settlers clashed with Palestinians in Huwara and at least five Palestinians were injured, a week after settlers had rioted in the village, destroying property and injuring hundreds of people.

50 Palestinians threw stones at Israeli cars in the town, according to Israeli residents.

This is a developing story. Yonah Jeremy Bob, Tzvi Joffre and Hanan Lischinsky contributed to this report.