The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rocket sirens sound in Gaza envelope following Jenin raid

An IDF spokesperson said the details are currently under investigation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 03:14

Updated: MARCH 8, 2023 03:46
View of rocket launch from the Gaza Strip as it seen from southern Israel on August 7, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
View of rocket launch from the Gaza Strip as it seen from southern Israel on August 7, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Rocket sirens were sounded in the Gaza border communities early on Wednesday morning. An IDF spokesperson said the details are currently under investigation.

The incident followed an IDF raid on Tuesday in which six Palestinians were killed - including Hamas operative Abdel Fattah Hussain Harusha, the terrorist who killed Hillel and Ya'acov Yaniv in a shooting attack in Huwara last week - and 26 were wounded.

Harusha had recently been released from prison after spending eight months there for his part in a conspiracy to plan a terror attack.

Rocket siren system in Israel (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/KFIR)Rocket siren system in Israel (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/KFIR)

The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday that Israeli settlers clashed with Palestinians in Huwara and at least five Palestinians were injured, a week after settlers had rioted in the village, destroying property and injuring hundreds of people.

50 Palestinians threw stones at Israeli cars in the town, according to Israeli residents.

This is a developing story. Yonah Jeremy Bob, Tzvi Joffre and Hanan Lischinsky contributed to this report.



Tags Gaza Gaza rockets rockets Gaza-Israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
5

'No entry for women' signs placed across Tel Aviv streets

Rothschild Boulevard scene, Tel Aviv, 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by