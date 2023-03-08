The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Berlin warns against hasty accusations after Nord Stream reports

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 08:56

Updated: MARCH 8, 2023 08:58

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned against premature accusations on Wednesday after a media report said intelligence reviewed by US officials indicated that a pro-Ukrainian group was behind last year's attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines.

"It may just as well have been a false flag operation staged to blame Ukraine, an option brought up in the media reports as well," Pistorius told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk in an interview.

"The likelihood for one or the other is equally high," he added. Pistorius was speaking in Stockholm where EU defense ministers are meeting.

