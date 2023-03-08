The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion


BREAKING NEWS

US intel chief: Iran nukes, missiles, drones all threaten Israel, USA

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 18:08

US Directional of National Intelligence Avril Haines on Wednesday told the US Senate Intelligence Committee that Iran threatens both Israel and the US.

Regarding Israel, she said that the Iranian threat came from missiles, drones, and its support for Hezbollah and other proxies.

In addition, Haines said that the Islamic Republic threatened both Israel and the US by virtue of its nuclear program and ongoing actions in the Middle East which can threaten the citizens of both countries.

She said that Tehran's nuclear actions which are "no longer constrained by the JCPOA" 2015 Iran nuclear deal and its new "research and development activities have brought it closer to [the capability for] producing a nuclear device," if it makes a decision to do so. 

