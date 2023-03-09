Terrorist infiltration alert in Beitar Illit

A terrorist infiltration alert was given in the town of Beitar Illit on Thursday evening.

The IDF's Homefront Command ordered residents in the area to stay indoors and wait for further instructions.

The alert was given after a suspicious bag was found on a bus in Beitar Illit, KAN News reported.

The suspicious bag gave off smoke and was neutralized by a bomb squad. The alert was activated to rule out an intrusion by the suspect who placed the bag in the bus, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

No injuries were reported from the scene.