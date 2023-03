The Friedmann judicial reform outline is set to be presented to the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee at the Monday morning session.

The proposal, which offers an alternative solution to the problems the current reform plan contends to address, will be presented by drafters Prof. Yuval Albashan and Maj-Gen. (ret) Giora Eiland.

Other drafters of the reform include former justice minister Prof. Daniel Friedmann and Maj-Gen. (ret.) Giora Eiland.