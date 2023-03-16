Russia has committed a wide-range of war crimes in Ukraine such as wilful killings, torture and the deportation of children, a UN-mandated investigative body said in a report published on Thursday.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said that Russian forces have carried out "indiscriminate and disproportionate" attacks on Ukraine, resorted to torture, killed civilians outside of combat and failed to take measures to safeguard the Ukrainian population.

In Ukraine inquiry, UN finds no evidence of genocide

A special UN commission for Ukraine has not found evidence of genocide as it investigates violations of human rights in the conflict with Russia, its head said on Thursday.

"We have not found that there has been a genocide within Ukraine," Erik Møse, head of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, told journalists.

He said the team was following the evidence and that there were "some aspects which may raise questions" about possible genocide.