The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US sees spike in unprofessional Russian Air Force behavior over Syria

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 16:43

 The US military has seen a significant spike in unprofessional behavior by Russia's air force in Syria since March 1, the top US commander for the region said on Thursday, citing flights by armed Russian warplanes over US bases there as an example.

"We have seen a significant spike since about 1 March in Syria," General Erik Kurilla, head of US Central Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The comments by Kurilla follow US assertions that Russia's intercept of a US drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday was part of a pattern of more aggressive behavior by Russia's military.

SVB suffered bank run that led to liquidity problem - Yellen
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 04:53 PM
China hopes Ukraine, Russia will not close door to political solution
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 04:03 PM
Western allies debating whether to send jets to Ukraine, Denmark PM says
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 03:51 PM
Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, UN inquiry
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 03:13 PM
Two killed, more injured and trapped in Ramat Gan building collapse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 02:33 PM
Gantz: Extremists in power tearing us apart from the inside
By ELIAV BREUER
03/16/2023 02:02 PM
Putin: Russia is facing 'sanctions war'
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 01:52 PM
North Korea says US, South Korea drills are dangerous provocation
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 12:16 PM
Suspected explosive device found on Israeli bus - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 12:12 PM
UAE President orders provision of $3 mln to rebuild Huwara
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 12:05 PM
One killed in explosion at FSB border patrol building in southern Russia
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 11:54 AM
UK to ban TikTok on government phones - PA Media
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 11:38 AM
Moscow regrets Moldova's 'unjustified prejudice' against Russia
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 11:25 AM
Russia celebrates amid war anniversary of Crimean referendum
By MICHAEL STARR
03/16/2023 10:24 AM
No signs Ukraine is withdrawing troops from Bakhmut - Russian official
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 09:57 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by