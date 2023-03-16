Ben-Gvir orders downsizing of Police Spokesperson's Unit

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir introduced a plan to cut at least 25% of the budget allocated to the Police's Spokesperson's Unit in favor of the "fight against crime" in a letter to Police Chief Kobi Shabtai on Thursday evening.

The minister's chief of staff wrote to the commissioner that "it was brought to the minister's attention that last June, a reorganization was carried out in the Police's Spokesperson's Unit, in a way that included a change in the mode of operation as well as the addition of nine positions and high ranks."

"Although the move was carried out with the approval of the previous minister, the current minister believes that given the state of personal security in the State of Israel, budgets should be directed to the fight against crime as much as possible," he added.