BREAKING NEWS

Ben-Gvir orders downsizing of Police Spokesperson's Unit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 21:52

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir introduced a plan to cut at least 25% of the budget allocated to the Police's Spokesperson's Unit in favor of the "fight against crime" in a letter to Police Chief Kobi Shabtai on Thursday evening.

The minister's chief of staff wrote to the commissioner that "it was brought to the minister's attention that last June, a reorganization was carried out in the Police's Spokesperson's Unit, in a way that included a change in the mode of operation as well as the addition of nine positions and high ranks."

"Although the move was carried out with the approval of the previous minister, the current minister believes that given the state of personal security in the State of Israel, budgets should be directed to the fight against crime as much as possible," he added.

White House supports Herzog's 'People's Outline' for judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 09:47 PM
Magnitude 5 quake strikes Iraqi-Iranian borderline
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 09:46 PM
US was informed Poland would provide fighter jets to Ukraine -White House
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 09:04 PM
Ben-Gvir calls to sack A-G Baharav-Miara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 08:08 PM
Germany spoke to Netanyahu about Russia - Ukraine mediation
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
03/16/2023 07:37 PM
Israel, Poland agree on return of high school Poland trips
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 06:41 PM
MK Cassif not to be punished for hitting police officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 06:19 PM
Prof. Emanuel Peled to win Israel Prize for chemistry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 06:17 PM
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 05:29 PM
SVB suffered bank run that led to liquidity problem - Yellen
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 04:53 PM
US sees spike in unprofessional Russian Air Force behavior over Syria
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 04:43 PM
China hopes Ukraine, Russia will not close door to political solution
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 04:03 PM
Western allies debating whether to send jets to Ukraine, Denmark PM says
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 03:51 PM
Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, UN inquiry
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 03:13 PM
Gantz: Extremists in power tearing us apart from the inside
By ELIAV BREUER
03/16/2023 02:02 PM
