Israel Police arrest husband for allegedly murdering wife in Haifa

A 30-year-old woman in the city of Haifa was found murdered early Friday, morning, with Israel Police arresting her 35-year-old husband on the spot for the crime, the police spokesperson said.

The woman's death occurred in her own home while her children were there, with her husband having called emergency services while confessing to the crime, KAN reported.

It is currently unclear how the woman died, though KAN reported that her body was found covered in bruises.

This is reportedly not the first domestic violence offense for the husband, Army Radio reported.

This is a developing story.