Electronic monitoring bracelet bill rejected at Ben-Gvir's request - report

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said a "more balanced" law was needed for electronic monitoring bracelets.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 15:34

Updated: MARCH 19, 2023 15:59
Israel's Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs on Sunday rejected MK Gideon Sa'ar's bill to give violent offenders electronic monitoring bracelets – at the request of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli media outlets reported.

Ben-Gvir said that a "more balanced" law is needed. Specifically, he noted the possibility of only applying the electronic monitoring bracelet to someone after their third offense.

This marks the second time a bill on electronic monitoring bracelets was rejected.

"This delay, due to Ben-Gvir's whim, expresses indifference to human life."

Gideon Sa'ar

What did Gideon Sa'ar have to say about the bill being rejected?

In a statement, Sa'ar slammed the decision as "irresponsible."

"This is a balanced bill, drawn up after extensive base work by professionals. The previous Knesset approved it unanimously in the first reading without any opposition," Sa'ar said.

"This delay, due to Ben-Gvir's whim, expresses indifference to human life."

Women's organizations criticize the rejection of the bill

"Ben-Gvir has now become the minister of national security for men only," said Hadas Danieli Yelin, CEO of the Women's Lobby, adding that "he succumbed to the pressure of his friends who see women as lesser, not equal."

She further added that "Ben-Gvir at best doesn't know the law and at worst is consciously choosing to spread disinformation. The claim that the bill will harm women is unfounded" and said, "the blood of the next murdered woman is on Ben-Gvir's hands."

Irit Rosenblum, founder of the New Family organization, derided the decision as "another layer of the coalition's harm to women."

She added" Instead of putting handcuffs on violent men, the government makes sure to put handcuffs on women and restrict them,"

This is a developing story.



