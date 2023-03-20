The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Victim of Tel Aviv terror attack dies of wounds

Eshkar's family has reportedly chosen to donate his organs.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 14:50

Updated: MARCH 20, 2023 15:41
The scene of a terror attack on Dizengoff street, in central Tel Aviv, March 9, 2023 (photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)
The scene of a terror attack on Dizengoff street, in central Tel Aviv, March 9, 2023
(photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

The victim of the Tel Aviv Dizengoff terror attack, carried out earlier this month, has died of his wounds, Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital reported on Monday afternoon.

"We hoped and prayed. But, unfortunately, Or Eshkar, who was injured in the terror attack in Tel Aviv, succumbed to his wounds," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement. "It's heartbreaking. I extend my condolences to his family and friends. May his memory be a blessing."

Israel's President Isaac Herzog wrote on Twitter: "My heart is torn by the death of Or Eshkar, who was fatally wounded in the terror attack at Dizengoff. A few days ago, I spoke with this brave mother and together with all of the people of Israel I prayed for his recovery. I send condolences to his family, his partner and his loved ones during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing."

Details of the attack

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏) Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

According to the Tel Aviv district police commander, one terrorist was killed after the attack, while the search for other possible terrorists continued through the night.

Early reports and footage indicated there were two terrorists with guns.

The victim, Or Eshkar, was critically wounded in the shooting and after intensive surgeries, his condition initially stabilized.

Despite this, his condition deteriorated again and he passed away earlier in the day on Monday.

The statement added that Eshkar's family has chosen to donate his organs.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Hanan Lischinsky contributed to this report. 



