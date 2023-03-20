The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Russia's Wagner chief warns defense minister of coming Ukrainian attack

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 17:17

Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin told Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in a letter published on Monday that the Ukrainian army was planning an offensive aimed at cutting off his Wagner forces from the main body of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.

In the letter published by his press service, Prigozhin said the offensive was planned for late March or the start of April. He asked Shoigu to take all measures to prevent that from happening, which he said could lead to "negative consequences" for Russia's military effort in Ukraine.

Republican US House panels seek testimony from Manhattan DA on Trump
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 05:29 PM
US authorizes $350 mln in additional military aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 05:22 PM
Blinken offers US support to Armenian peace talks with Azerbaijan
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 04:36 PM
Jordan claims Israel's Smotrich is in violation of peace treaty
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2023 04:36 PM
Israeli woman arrested for aiding in attempted terror blast
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
03/20/2023 03:54 PM
European Union states agree to send one million shells to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 03:34 PM
Israeli coalition should not count on my vote, Avi Maoz says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2023 03:25 PM
Israeli opposition to contest Netanyahu's judges bill at Supreme Court
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 02:41 PM
EU, Britain impose further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 01:07 PM
China's President Xi arrives in Moscow for state visit
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 12:06 PM
Putin to offer 'clarifications' on Ukraine position during Xi visit
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 11:21 AM
China says ICC should take a 'just position' over Putin's arrest warrant
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 09:25 AM
Indictment to be issued against Israelis who helped Dizengoff terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2023 09:00 AM
Medvedev: ICC's decision on Putin to have horrible consequences for law
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 07:28 AM
North Korea's Kim calls for nuclear preparedness against US, South Korea
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 11:27 PM
