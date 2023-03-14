Russian forces in Ukraine have likely been experiencing worsening artillery ammunition shortages in recent weeks, leading to the rationing of munitions and use of old shells, the UK Defense Ministry assessed in a Tuesday morning intelligence update.

The UK Defense Ministry said that the rationing of shells is in force on many parts of the front and is “extremely punitive.”

“Russia has almost certainly already resorted to issuing old munitions stock which were previously categorized as unfit for use,” claimed the ministry.

Russia struggles to tackle munition production shortage

A March 3 Russian presidential decree reportedly created measures for the Ministry of Trade and Industry to bypass managers who failed to meet munition production quotas.

“Russia is increasingly applying the principles of a command economy to its military-industrial complex because it recognizes that its defense manufacturing capacity is a key vulnerability,” said the UK Defense Ministry.

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 80th Air Assault Brigade carries a shell to load into an M119 Howitzer artillery weapon to be fired towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Bahmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 16, 2023. (credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)

The UK Defense Ministry assessed that the lack of artillery had resulted in an inability by the Kremlin to develop significant offensive action.