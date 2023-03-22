The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Three killed in Russian drone strikes on Kyiv region - officials

More than 100 workers and 28 vehicles were deployed to the scene, and the search for survivors continued.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 09:10

Updated: MARCH 22, 2023 10:36
A view shows the building heavily damaged by a Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Rzhyshchiv, in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 22, 2023. (photo credit: ANDRII NEBYTOV via TELEGRAM/HANDOUT via REUTERS)
A view shows the building heavily damaged by a Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Rzhyshchiv, in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 22, 2023.
(photo credit: ANDRII NEBYTOV via TELEGRAM/HANDOUT via REUTERS)

Three people were killed in an overnight Russian drone strike on civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv region, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday morning.

The State Emergency Service said on the Telegram messaging app that two dormitories and an educational facility in the city of Rzhyshchiv had been partially destroyed in the attack.

It said two people had been wounded and one had been rescued but that four people probably remained under the rubble.

Officials said more than 100 workers and 28 vehicles were deployed to the scene, and that the search for survivors was continuing after attacks that the Ukrainian military said involved Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Zelensky reacts to the drone attack

"Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling incidents, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter.

Rescuers work at a site of building heavily damaged by a Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Rzhyshchiv, in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 22, 2023. (credit: Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via REUTERS) Rescuers work at a site of building heavily damaged by a Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Rzhyshchiv, in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 22, 2023. (credit: Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Suggesting Russia did not want peace in Ukraine after almost 13 months of war, he said: "Every time someone tries to hear the word 'peace' in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes."

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration had earlier on Wednesday reported that seven people had been wounded in the latest attacks by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian military said it had shot down 16 out of 21 drones launched at Ukraine overnight by Russia.

Russia did not immediately comment on the latest reports of combat. Reuters was unable immediately to verify the latest reports of fighting.



Tags Kyiv Attack drone Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
3

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by