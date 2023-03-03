The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Iranian foreign minister denies Iran supplying drones to Russia

Russia has also denied that it has used Iranian drones in the invasion.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 06:14
Despite Iran’s denials and attempt to obscure their Iranian origins by adding Russian stamps, it is clear that the drone stabilizers are identical in their structure, dimensions, and numbering. (photo credit: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT)
Despite Iran’s denials and attempt to obscure their Iranian origins by adding Russian stamps, it is clear that the drone stabilizers are identical in their structure, dimensions, and numbering.
(photo credit: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday denied that Iran has supplied drones to Russia for use in its invasion of Ukraine, according to TASS Russian state news.

"We do not supply weapons to either side [of the conflict]," Amirabdollahian said.

The Israeli defense establishment found in a visual analysis that pieces of drones found in Ukraine are identical to ones developed in Iran, The Jerusalem Post reported in October.

He said that photographs of drones that were provided to Iran by Ukraine as evidence had been studied by Iranian experts who determined that the pictures are in no way connected with Iran.

In November, Amirabdollahian said Iran had supplied drones to Russia, but only a few of them and months before the war, according to TASS.

Russia has also denied that it has used Iranian drones in the invasion.

Local residents gather near a residential building as a critical power infrastructure object burns after a Russian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 19, 2022. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS) Local residents gather near a residential building as a critical power infrastructure object burns after a Russian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 19, 2022. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

US response to Iranian minister's claims

“Iran has denied this before. Ukraine has supplied to the world evidence of Iranian UAV technology being used to perpetrate such brutality and horror against their own people.”

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price

In response to a question about Amirabdollahian's comments, United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, “I can tell you that we are confident that Iran has provided Russia with the UAV technology that it has used to perpetrate some of these horrific attacks against the people of Ukraine – pursing civilian targets, going after energy generation plants. We are confident in that information. Iran has denied this before. Ukraine has supplied to the world evidence of Iranian UAV technology being used to perpetrate such brutality and horror against their own people.”

Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.



Tags Iran Russia ukraine drone Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
5

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by