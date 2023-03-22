Bus slides off road near Haifa, passengers lightly injured

An intercity bus veered off the road and into a ditch in the town of Rekhasim near Haifa on Wednesday, injuring a few of the passengers.

10 פצועים בהתדרדרות אוטובוס למדרון ברכסים pic.twitter.com/0KiB6WlJgm — חדשות חיפה והקריות (@haifakrayot) March 22, 2023

MDA and United Hatzalah paramedics provided medical care at the scene.

"We send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to all the victims," the Busdrivers' Union (a subsection of the Histadrut national labor union) said in a statement on Wednesday. "Many incidents like this happen because of the many hours drivers must [work] without proper rest and breaks. Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall a long time ago."