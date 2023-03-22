The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Bus slides off road near Haifa, passengers lightly injured

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 16:51

Updated: MARCH 22, 2023 17:24

An intercity bus veered off the road and into a ditch in the town of Rekhasim near Haifa on Wednesday, injuring a few of the passengers.

MDA and United Hatzalah paramedics provided medical care at the scene. 

"We send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to all the victims," the Busdrivers' Union (a subsection of the Histadrut national labor union) said in a statement on Wednesday. "Many incidents like this happen because of the many hours drivers must [work] without proper rest and breaks. Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall a long time ago."

China's support for Russia goes against US interests - Blinken
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 04:44 PM
Man accused of attacking pregnant wife due to 'inappropriate' clothes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 04:37 PM
Sinkhole opens up in Bat Yam, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 04:12 PM
Russia says risk of nuclear conflict at highest level in decades
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 04:01 PM
Parents indicted on suspicion of heavily abusing their baby
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 02:35 PM
Zelensky visits troops near frontline city of Bakhmut
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 01:38 PM
Jordanian parliament requests to expel Israeli ambassador - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 12:05 PM
Russian warships undamaged by Sevastopol naval drone attack - governor
By MICHAEL STARR
03/22/2023 11:20 AM
Break the Wave: 26 terror suspects arrested overnight across West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 09:07 AM
Boris Johnson to vote against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal - Telegraph
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 08:48 AM
UK says Russia may be losing momentum in Bakhmut
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 08:45 AM
TikTok CEO: App has never shared US data with Chinese govt
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 04:27 AM
Taiwan says it has contigency plans for any moves by China during visit
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 03:22 AM
Shots fired as IDF surveys Huwara shooter's home for demolition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 02:10 AM
58-year-old man seriously injured in fight in Pardes Hanna
By Walla!
03/22/2023 12:15 AM
