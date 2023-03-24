The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
29-year-old murdered in Kiryat Ata, partner under suspect arrested

One suspect in particular whom police are looking for is the woman's partner.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 24, 2023 22:07

Updated: MARCH 24, 2023 22:42
Outside the apartment in Kiryat Ata where the 29-year-old woman was murdered on March 24, 2023. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Outside the apartment in Kiryat Ata where the 29-year-old woman was murdered on March 24, 2023.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A 29-year-old woman was murdered in Kiryat Ata on Friday night, according to a statement from an Israel Police spokesperson.

The woman was reportedly stabbed many times in her home, Hebrew media reported.

A Magen David Adom team that arrived at the scene performed CPR on her but was eventually forced to pronounce her dead.

"When we arrived at the scene, we joined police who broke into the apartment. The woman was unconscious with no pulse and wasn't breathing," said MDA paramedics Hagi Colton and Amir Salomon.

"After medical tests, she was pronounced dead."

PASSERSBY WALK by signs whose names have been changed to those of women killed in domestic violence in Jerusalem, in November 2020 to mark the Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)PASSERSBY WALK by signs whose names have been changed to those of women killed in domestic violence in Jerusalem, in November 2020 to mark the Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Woman's partner arrested

Police began an investigation and are searching for suspects. Police had arrested the woman's partner, 39, under suspicion that he committed the murder, Ynet reported. He has been taken in for questioning.

This is a developing story.



