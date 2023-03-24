29-year-old murdered in Kiryat Ata, partner under suspect arrested

A 29-year-old woman was murdered in Kiryat Ata on Friday night, according to a statement from an Israel Police spokesperson.

The woman was reportedly stabbed many times in her home, Hebrew media reported.

A Magen David Adom team that arrived at the scene performed CPR on her but was eventually forced to pronounce her dead.

"When we arrived at the scene, we joined police who broke into the apartment. The woman was unconscious with no pulse and wasn't breathing," said MDA paramedics Hagi Colton and Amir Salomon.

"After medical tests, she was pronounced dead."

PASSERSBY WALK by signs whose names have been changed to those of women killed in domestic violence in Jerusalem, in November 2020 to mark the Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Woman's partner arrested

Police began an investigation and are searching for suspects. Police had arrested the woman's partner, 39, under suspicion that he committed the murder, Ynet reported. He has been taken in for questioning.

This is a developing story.