US Dept of Defense: No indication Russia plans to use nuclear weapons

The US Department of Defense said on Saturday that there are no indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons after Moscow's announcement to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"We have seen reports of Russia's announcement and will continue to monitor this situation," the Department of Defense's press office said in a written statement.

"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor any indications Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon. We remain committed to the collective defense of the NATO alliance."