Russia receiving regular supply of Iranian drones -UK

The Kremlin has begun receiving regular resupply of small numbers of Iranian-made Kamikaze drones, the UK Defense Ministry said in a Sunday morning intelligence update.

After a two-week pause in Shahed-136 suicide drones in late February, since the beginning of March Russia has launched about 71 of the one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles across Ukraine.

"Russia is likely launching Shaheds from two axes: from Russia’s Krasnodar Krai in the east and from Bryansk Oblast in the north-east," assessed the UK Defense Ministry "This allows Russia flexibility to target a broad sector of Ukraine and decreases flying time to targets in the north of Ukraine. It is also likely to be a further attempt to stretch Ukrainian air defenses.”